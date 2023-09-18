1970 Road Runner with a 8.3 L V10

Mike Smoker built this 1970 Plymouth Road Runner with help from his brother Bob Smoker and friend Mark Phifer. Under the hood sits a 8.3 L V10 from a Ram SRT-10 producing 590 horsepower. The motor is paired with a 48RE four-speed automatic transmission sending power to a 8.75-inch rear end. The car rides on an upgraded suspension with power steering and Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. The interior features reupholstered Sebring seats, power windows, Vintage Air system, and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Mopar Connection and Mecum