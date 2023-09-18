Citroën 2CV with a GSX-R Motor Racing a Ferrari 458 at the Track

Frédéric Héraudeau from l’art du pilotage and his Citroën 2CV attended Peter Auto’s Dix Mille Tours 2023 event at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var, France. While there Frédéric had a fun time pursuing a Ferrari 458 around the track. The 2CV is powered by a 1074 cc inline-four from a Suzuki GSX-R1100 motorcycle and sequential transmission sitting in back of the car powering the rear wheels. The video below switches between Frédéric’s 2CV and the Ferrari 458.

This video shows a few build photos and the powertrain setup inside the car.

Source: l’art du pilotage