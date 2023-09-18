Nissan Be-1 with a Turbo MA10ET

This 1987 Nissan Be-1 originally came with a naturally aspirated 1.0 L MA10S inline-four. It is now powered by a turbocharged 1.0 L MA10ET inline-four from a Nissan Figaro. The motor was rebuilt with new 0.5 mm oversized pistons, main and rod bearings, head gasket, valve seals. It is kept cool thanks to a new water pump and larger aluminum radiator. The factory three-speed automatic was also swapped for a five-speed manual transmission. The car has several issues including speedometer and tachometer does not work, AC needs to be charged, rust on roof, and paint chips. It is for sale by SV Classic Cars in Groveland, Florida for $9,999.

Source: Hemmings