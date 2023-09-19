Lotus Exige with a 870 hp Turbo Ferrari V8 at Simola HillClimb

Dawie Joubert returned to Simola HillClimb with his Lotus Exige making more power. Last year the car’s twin-turbo 3.9 L Ferrari F154 V8 was reportedly making 765 hp (571 kW). However Hillclimb Monsters states the engine is now making 870 hp (639 kW). Plenty of power for a 950 kg (2094 lb) race car. Behind the motor is a six-speed sequential transaxle. Trying to keep the power to the ground is an aero package designed by Andrew Brilliant at AMB Aero. Watch the car compete

Source: Hillclimb Monsters