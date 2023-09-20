RWD Skoda Fabia with a Rear-Engine 1.9 TDI

Adam Beard from Twin Engine Corsa interviewed the owner of this unique Skoda Fabia. It was originally purchased with a blown 1.4 L inline-four. Instead of rebuilding or replacing the motor, they opted for a different solution. They took the powertrain and subframe from a Volkswagen Bora and installed it into the back of the Fabia. The car is now powered by a turbocharged 1.9 L TDI diesel inline-four and manual transmission. The motor is making 250+ hp and Adam estimates it could make 300+ when running methanol and nitrous. Listen to Adam explain the project in the video below.

Source: Twin Engine Corsa