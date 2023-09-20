Skip to content

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Ringbrothers invested 2800 hours transforming a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5 into “RASKAL” at their company in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

In the engine bay sits a naturally aspirated 6.2 L LS3 V8 built by Wegner Automotive. The engine produces 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A custom stainless steel exhaust accentuates the motor’s sound.

LS3 V8 in a 1972 Blazer

Behind the V8 is a Bowler Tru-Street 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. A Midwest Transmission Center NP208 transfer splits power through Roadster Shop driveshafts to a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Currie Dana 60 rear axle.

Currie Dana 60 front axle on a 1972 Blazer

Underneath the Blazer is a custom Roadster Shop RS4 chassis. It features 4-link front and rear suspension with Fox Racing 2.5 Factory Race Series coilovers, Roadster Shop splined sway bars, and AGR steering box.

Currie Dana 40 front axle on a 1972 Blazer

A set of custom 18×12-inch wheels designed to look like factory Blazer wheels hold Nitto Ridge Grappler 35×12.5-inch tires. Behind those are Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in front and back.

custom wheels on a 1972 Blazer

Ringbrothers removed the factory hardtop and replaced it with a custom aluminum two-piece removable hardtop. They also raised the height of the quarter panels to match the door height and enlarged the wheels wells.

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Many hours were spent getting the panels laser straight and coated in BASF Glasurit Waterborne “Bashful Blue” paint. The finishing touch is a custom carbon fiber hood and AIH Chrome Plating trim.

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

The custom interior is by Steve Pearson at Upholstery Unlimited. The dash holds Dakota Digital gauges behind a custom Ringbrothers’ steering wheel. Occupants will be kept cool by a Vintage Air Gen 4 Magnum system.

custom interior in a 1972 Blazer

custom Ringbrothers' steering wheel in a 1972 Blazer

custom interior in a 1972 Blazer

custom interior in a 1972 Blazer

