Ringbrothers’ 1972 Blazer with a LS3 V8

Ringbrothers invested 2800 hours transforming a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5 into “RASKAL” at their company in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

In the engine bay sits a naturally aspirated 6.2 L LS3 V8 built by Wegner Automotive. The engine produces 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A custom stainless steel exhaust accentuates the motor’s sound.

Behind the V8 is a Bowler Tru-Street 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. A Midwest Transmission Center NP208 transfer splits power through Roadster Shop driveshafts to a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Currie Dana 60 rear axle.

Underneath the Blazer is a custom Roadster Shop RS4 chassis. It features 4-link front and rear suspension with Fox Racing 2.5 Factory Race Series coilovers, Roadster Shop splined sway bars, and AGR steering box.

A set of custom 18×12-inch wheels designed to look like factory Blazer wheels hold Nitto Ridge Grappler 35×12.5-inch tires. Behind those are Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in front and back.

Ringbrothers removed the factory hardtop and replaced it with a custom aluminum two-piece removable hardtop. They also raised the height of the quarter panels to match the door height and enlarged the wheels wells.

Many hours were spent getting the panels laser straight and coated in BASF Glasurit Waterborne “Bashful Blue” paint. The finishing touch is a custom carbon fiber hood and AIH Chrome Plating trim.

The custom interior is by Steve Pearson at Upholstery Unlimited. The dash holds Dakota Digital gauges behind a custom Ringbrothers’ steering wheel. Occupants will be kept cool by a Vintage Air Gen 4 Magnum system.