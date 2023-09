A reader sent us this unique 1981 Chevy Malibu listed on Facebook Marketplace for $18,500 located in Mosheim, Tennessee. The wagon is no longer powered by a naturally aspirated V6 or V8. Instead it has a Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six sitting in the engine bay. The listing states the motor features 100 hp injectors, 60 lb valve springs, and 4K Governor springs. Behind the motor is a rebuilt 47RH four-speed automatic transmission with a lockup and overdrive switch.

Source: Facebook Marketplace