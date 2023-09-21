BMW E63 with a 630 whp Supercharged LSx

Shawn Davis from AutotopiaLA attended LSFest in Bowling Green, Kentucky and interviewed Charles Warren about his 2004 BMW 645Ci (E63). The project took three years to build at his home. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 5.3 L LSx V8 making 630 hp to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a factory bottom-end, Brian Tooley Truck Norris camshaft, Brian Tooley trunnion kit, and a TorqStorm supercharger. Behind the motor is a Circle D converter and a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a manual valve body. The car rides on an Airtech air suspension with Evo wheels (20×10, 20×14). Listen to Charles explain what went into the car.

Source: AutotopiaLA