1970 Cougar with a Supercharged Coyote V8

This 1970 Mercury Cougar came from the factory with a 351 ci V8 and a three-speed automatic transmission. It had completed been transformed before being sold by No Reserve Classics in Green Brook, New Jersey.

The car is now powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring a Roush supercharger and custom side-exit exhaust. A Tremec five-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom aluminum driveshaft to a 9-inch rear end.

Underneath is a custom front subframe with a power steering rack, tubular control arms, and a 4-link rear suspension. The car rides on Ridetech adjustable coilovers with HyperCo Springs.

A set of custom American Racing Shelby VN427 18-inch wheels hold Toyo Proxes R888 tires (275/35, 315/30). Behind those are Wilwood calipers with drill and slotted rotors.

The body is coated in Competition Blue paint with Eliminator vinyl stripes. The car also has an Eliminator hood scoop, fiberglass front spoiler, and adjustable rear spoiler.

On the inside you find a TMI leather and suede seats behind a custom dash with a Flaming River steering column and wheel. In the middle is a TMI Sport R console flanked by custom leather door panels.

