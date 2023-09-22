Fast Mavericks’s 12-sec Ford Maverick with a Turbo 2.3L EcoBoost

Ivan Gonzalez from Fast Mavericks has a goal of making his 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD reach the 11’s in the quarter-mile. Ivan started by swapping the factory turbocharged 2.0 L EcoBoost inline-four for a turbocharged 2.3 L EcoBoost inline-four from a 2020 Lincoln Corsair. Output was increased thanks to Fast Mavericks’ Ranger 57mm turbocharger and front intercooler. On a Livernois Motorsports tune, Ivan’s best time is a 12.4 sec at 112 mph. The truck still retains the factory AWD drivetrain. Read more about Ivan’s quest for the 11’s at MotorTrend and TheDrive.

These videos were recorded when the truck went 12.92 sec.

Source: Fast Mavericks and @fastmavericks