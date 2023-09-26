Frontline Cars’ MGB with a 4.8L Rover V8

Frontline Cars built this MGB “LE60” at their company in the UK. In the engine bay is a built 4.8 L Rover V8 producing 375 hp and 312 lb-ft of torque. It features a balanced crankshaft, forged pistons, h-beam rods, and custom intake and exhaust manifolds. Behind the motor is a Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission sending power to a Quaife limited-slip differential with upgraded axles. The coupe rides on a double wishbone front suspension and six-link rear suspension with Frontline/Nitron coilovers on each corner. Behind the 16-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires are six-piston calipers with 310 mm rotors in front and two-piston calipers with 265 mm rotors in back. Frontline Cars states the car has a top speed of 160 mph and reached 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Source: Frontline Developments FB page via Hemmings