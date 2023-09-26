Diesel Pump UK is Building a 1952 GMC Truck with a Twin-Charged Mercedes Diesel

Luke Dale is building a unique 1952 GMC truck at his company Diesel Pump UK in Riccall, UK. The truck will be powered by a twin-charged 3.0 L Mercedes OM606 diesel inline-six. Luke built the motor with upgraded rods and valve springs, BorgWarner S300 66 mm turbocharger, Diesel Pump UK exhaust manifold and billet body fuel pump, and a Kenne Bell 2.8 L supercharger. Behind the motor is a Gearstar Pro Series 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a manual valvebody sending power to a Currie 9-inch rear end. Listen to Luke explain the twin-charge system, engine, and transmission in the two videos below.

Source: Diesel Pump UK