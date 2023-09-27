2001 Tacoma with a Turbo 2JZ

We found this 2001 Toyota Tacoma for sale on Bring a Trailer located in North Creek, Utah. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GE inline-six making 458 hp and 407 lb-ft of torque. It features a balanced crank, CP pistons, Eagle rods, ARP main and head studs, Garrett GT3582 turbocharger, ported oil pump, and ID 1050 cc injectors. Behind the motor is a R150f five-speed manual transmission with a ACT clutch and Toyota dual-range transfer case. The truck rides on Bilstein shocks and 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 32×11.5-inch tires. Issues with the truck include AC system removed, speedometer not working, power steering fluid leak, flaking bedliner on body, and underbody corrosion.

Source: Bring a Trailer