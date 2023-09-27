Skip to content

Vauxhall Astra with a Saab B204 Motor and Audi TT Drivetrain

Adam Beard from Twin Engine Corsa featured this unique Vauxhall Astra MK3. The car is powered by a turbocharged Saab B204 inline-four swapped by Andy Cranks. The motor features factory shortblock, Volvo valve springs, 268 9.4 mm camshafts, Evo 9 80-series turbocharger, Dekka 875 cc injectors, and S90 throttle body. It produces around 450 hp on a Link G4 ECU. Backing the motor is a Audi TT Quattro manual transmission, driveshaft, and rear differential. The suspension uses Leda coilovers in front and Komi shocks with Eibach springs in the back. Adam’s video shows the car going 12.21 sec at 116.89 mph in the quarter-mile on a runway.

