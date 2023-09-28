Opel Kadett with a BMW M52

A reader shared with us this Opel Kadett for sale in Karlstad, Sweden for 120,000 Krona ($10,850). The green car is powered by a 2.8 L BMW M52B28 inline-six paired with a Getrag five-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Volvo 1031 axle. The car rides on Sellholm 240 control arms and 40 mm coilovers in front. In back is a 4-link suspension with Sellholm 40 mm coilovers. The stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston front bakes and Brembo two-piston rear brakes. The car also features a fire suppression system, Lexan windows, and fuel cell with three pumps.

Source: Blocket