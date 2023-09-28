Ford Transit Van with a Turbo 2.5L Inline-Five

There are few Ford Transit Connect vans with this exhaust note. Owen Forrest from Motor Addicts interviewed his friend Dave about his unique van. At the heart of the project is a turbocharged 2.5 L Duratec ST (B5254T3) inline-five from a Focus ST Mk2. The motor produces 330 hp and features a Stage 2 2.5 intercooler, upgraded ignition coils, upgraded injectors, and 3-inch custom exhaust. The inline-five is paired to a six-speed manual transmission with a RS clutch and Quaife limited-slip differential. Dave also swapped over the seats, gauges, steering column, brakes, and wheels from the Focus ST.

Source: Motor Addicts