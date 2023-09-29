1975 Cherokee S with a 6.4L Hemi V8

Vigilante transformed this 1975 Cherokee S at their company in Johnson City, Texas. The power plant is a 6.4 L (392 ci) Hemi V8 crate motor capable of 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RXT hydraulic clutch. An Atlas II two-speed transfer case splits power between a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Currie Dana 60 rear axle. The Cherokee rides on Vigilante’s chassis featuring a 4-link suspension, Borgeson power steering box, and Fox Racing 2.0 shocks with Eibach springs. A set of 17-inch wheels cover Baer six-piston brakes front and back.

Source: Vigilante via Hemmings