We never get tires of listening to Mukka Motorsport’s Mazda RX-7. The drift car built by Humphries Steel & Performance is powered by a naturally aspirated six-rotor built by Pulse Performance Race Engines (PPRE). These unique engines are capable of 820+ hp and one truly impressive scream. Mukka Motorsport backs the motor with a HGT Precision six-speed sequential transmission and Winter quick-change rear end. Enjoy this video of the engine making noise without any music.

Source: Mukka Motorsport