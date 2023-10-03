1967 Chevy C10 with a Z/28 302 ci V8

Chip Foose built this 1967 Chevy C10 called “C/28” in five months. It is powered by a 302 ci V8 from a 1967 Camaro Z/28 built by Bostick Racing Engines making 405 hp. The motor features a Corvette 30/30 camshaft, camel back heads, ram horn exhaust manifolds, and Holley 780 cfm carburetor. Behind that is a Bowler Tremec five-speed manual transmission and 12-bolt rear end with 3.08 gears and a limited-slip differential. The truck rides on a factory chassis with a lowered Hotchkis suspension and custom Foose C/28 wheels (18×8, 18×10) covering Master Power disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Foose Design MotorTrend