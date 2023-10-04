Bentley Twin-Turbo W12-Powered Nissan 350Z

Gregor Performance Garage is selling his 2004 Nissan 350Z in Poland for 180,000 zł (about $40,720). The car is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0 L W12 from a Bentley Continental. The engine runs on two EMU Black ECUs and makes 818 hp at 5109 rpm and 1214 Nm (895 lb-ft) of torque at 3799 rpm on ethanol. Behind the motor is an Adamat Performance adapter connected to a 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission running on a Turbo Lamik TCU. The car rides on FAT front and rear uprights and XYZ adjustable coilovers.

Source: sprzedajemy.pl and @grzegorz_marcisz via Piotr