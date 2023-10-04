Renault Clio with a Turbo Honda K24

Ilya Kyrlov from RuskiWeldFab transformed a Renault Clio 172 into a fast time attack race car. It is powered by a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four using Custom Production swap mounts. It makes around 500 horsepower and features K1 Tech forged rods, Garrett G30-770 turbocharger, GFB X50 wastegate, and Haltech Elite ECU. The engine sends power to the front wheels through a Kotouč Racing Gearboxes MQ350 six-speed sequential transmission using a Super Drivetrain Solutions adapter plate. Ilya dropped a lot of weight thanks to a custom carbon kevlar body. Watch the car build series on the RuskiWeldFab channel.

Source: RuskiWeldFab FB page and Twin Engine Corsa