Darkside Developments is Swapping a 6.0L Diesel V12 into a VW Amarok

Darkside Developments is building a wild Volkswagen Amarok at their company in the UK. The truck originally came with a 2.0 L TSI (CPPA) inline-four making 160 hp (120 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300Nm) of torque. However they are swapping that for a 6.0 L TDI V12 from an Audi Q7. Darkside Developments will also be swapping the factory ML390 six-speed manual transmission for a Tremec T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission using a Diesel Pump UK adapter and twin-plate clutch. The truck will also receive Q7 V12 carbon ceramic brakes, wider fenders, and 22×11-inch wheels.

Source: Darkside Developments (project page)