Mercury Zephyr with a Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8

Evan Smith from REVan Evan attended NMRA World Finals at Beach Bend Raceway and interviewed Kevin Schweizer about his 1980 Mercury Zephyr. The wagon is now powered by a twin-turbo 7.3 L Godzilla V8 producing 1151 hp to the wheels 24 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features aftermarket pistons and rods, Comp camshaft, ported heads, Brian Tooley Racing intake manifold, 2200 cc injectors, and two Forced Inductions 72 mm turbochargers. Backing the motor is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inc rear end with 3.50 ratio. The car rides on a UPR front suspension, 4-link rear suspension, with AFCO shocks and Baer disc brakes on each corner. Listen to Kevin explain everything that went into this unique wagon.

Source: REVan Evan