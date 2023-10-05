1957 VW Bus with a Mid-Engine Coyote V8

John Henns explained to HotRod Heaven USA how he built his unique 1957 Volkswagen Bus. In the middle of the panel van is a 5.2 L Aluminator 52XS V8 crate motor making 580 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a Shelby GT500 cylinder block (M-6010-M52B), forged steel crank (M-6303-M52), Mahle forged pistons, and Manley H-beam rods. It’s topped with Shelby GT350 ported heads, Ford Performance 270/270 camshafts (M-6550-M52), Cobra Jet intake (M-9424-M50CJB), and 47 lb fuel injectors (M-9593-LU47). Behind the V8 is a 6R80E six-speed automatic transmission sending power to a fifth-generation Camaro independent rear end. The van rides on a Art Morrison chassis with a Mustang II front suspension and independent rear suspension. A set of HRE wheels (19×8.5, 19×10) cover Wilwood six-piston front brakes with 14-inch disc and four-piston rear brakes with 14-inch rotors.

Source: HotRod Heaven USA