BMW E30 with a 3.2L S50

This BMW E30 called “Pandora” took 45 days for Dhesigan Donovan Naicker to build at his company Race-Art SA in South Africa. In the engine bay is a 3.2 L S50 inline-six from a BMW E36 M3 paired with a manual transmission. The motor is built by Donovan Govender and runs on a Fueltech FT450 ECU. The coupe rides on an air spring suspension and a set of Work wheels. On the inside is a custom Alcantara interior completed by Vintage Classic & Customs along with Sparco seats and steering wheel.

Source: Cars.co.za