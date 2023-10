Daniel Schien and his “E30 Elvis” attended the DAS GTi event at Santa Pod Raceway and set a new personal best. While there Daniel has several 9-second quarter-mile runs with the best being a 9.273 sec at 162.48 mph. The BMW E30 (325i) is powered by a turbocharged M50B25 inline-six paired with a GearMotive ZF S5D dogbox. The motor is capable of 1108 horsepower and 973 Nm (717 lb-ft) of torque on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost.

Source: @e30elvis and VeeDubRacing