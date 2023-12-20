Volvo 242 with a BMW S65 V8

Sören Nordin built this Volvo 242 at his company S Technic AB in Sweden. In the engine bay Sören swapped a naturally aspirated 4.0 L S65B40 V8 running on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Behind the motor is a DCT seven-speed automatic transmission from a BMW M3 E92 sending power to a Volvo 1031 rear end with a Torsen differential and 3.15 ratio. The car rides on Öhlins adjustable coilovers and custom 4-link rear suspension. Behind the Japan Racing JR12 18×10-inch wheels are Volvo S60R calipers and rotors in front and Volvo S60R calipers with Porsche 930 rotors in back. The interior features Sparco Pro2000 seats, RRS steerign wheel with paddle shifters, and a Haltech IC-7 digital display.

Source: Autoparken.se, @haltechecu, and nissejarnet via Piotr