1969 MGC GT with a LS3 V8

Ekstensive Metal Works built this custom 1969 MGC GT for John Cena on the show Texas Metal. It originally came with a 2.9 L inline-six and three-speed automatic transmission. The company swapped those for a 6.2 L LS3 V8 and T56 six-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 10-bolt rear end with 3.73 ratio supported by a 4-link rear suspension. The car rides on adjustable coilvovers and stops thanks to a Wilwood four-piston disc brakes covered by a US Mags Rambler 18-inch wheels. The car was sold to Naples Motorsports in Naples, Florida. They are selling it on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer