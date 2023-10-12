Custom Subaru Brat with a LS3 V8 and Corvette Chassis

Josh Hall built this custom 1985 Subaru Brat for Travis Pastrana to drift and daily drive. The utility coupe rides on a C5 Corvette chassis featuring a fully independent suspension and Max Pro adjustable coilovers. In the engine bay sits a 418 ci LS3 V8 built by Shacklett Automotive Machine in Nashville, Tennessee. It uses a Texas Speed camshaft, ported heads, custom stainless steel exhaust, and runs on a Holley Terminator X Max ECU. Power is routed down a torque tube to a six-speed manual transaxle.

Source: Holley