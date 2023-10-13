1986 Porsche 944 with an Audi 1.8T

Motor Werks Racing built this 1986 Porsche 944 for the track. In the engine bay they swapped a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi 20v inline-four capable of 385 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The motor uses IE forged rods, race camshafts, and ARP head/main studs. The drivetrain uses a Porsche 986 transmission and Motor Werks Racing axles. Motor Werks Racing seam welded the chassis and installed a six-point roll cage. The suspension features Moton Suspension remote reservoir shocks, Motor Werks Racing adjustable control arms, and 944 Turbo four-piston brakes. The exterior uses a 924 GTP one-piece nose, GTP rear spoiler, removable GTP composite rear flares, and polycarbonate quarter and rear windows. The car is for sale for $78,000.

Source: Motorwerks Racing