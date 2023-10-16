1972 GMC Jimmy with a LS7 V8

This 1972 GMC Jimmy is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Costa Mesa, California. Under the hood is a 7.0 L LS7 V8 sitting on Dirty Dingo mounts. The motor features a Cam Motion camshaft, Edelbrock intake manifold, Schoenfeld exhaust manifolds, FIC 650 cc injectors, and wet sump. Behind it is a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and NP205 dual-range transfer case. Power is split between a Dana 44 front axle and 12-bolt rear axle. Both have limited-slip differentials and 3.73 ratio. The Jimmy rides on a 2.5-inch lift with Bilstein shocks and Off Road Designs leaf springs. A set of 15-inch steel wheels hold 33×10.5″ BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer