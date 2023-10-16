1974 Plymouth Duster with a 6.1 L Hemi

EJ and Amy Fitzgerald transformed this 1974 Plymouth Duster at their company Cool Hand Customs in Middleton, Wisconsin. The pair chose to power the classic with a 6.1 L Hemi V8 from a 2007 Chrysler 300 SRT8. The modern engine returned 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. It features a Milodon A/B-body oil pan, CHC custom 1.75-inch longtube headers, and Holley Terminator X Max ECU. Backing the Hemi is a NAG1 five-speed automatic transmission and Moser 8.75-inch axle with 3.73 ratio and Trutrac limited-slip differential. The car rides on a QA1 front suspension and 6-link rear suspension. It features tubular control arms and K-member, 1.25-inch sway bar, and Stocker Star ajustable coilovers. Wheel Vintiques Smoothie steel wheels (17×7, 17×9) cover power disc brakes front and rear. Read the project’s full specs in Summit’s article and view 340 progress photos in the FB build album.

Source: Cool Hand Customs FB page and Summit Racing