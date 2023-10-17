Toyota Soarer with a 2JZ-GTE

This Toyota Soarer arrived at CBS Racing in Schijndel, Netherlands for an engine swap. The car originally came with a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six but the company installed a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor features Jspec turbochargers, SARD 800 cc injectors, custom 3-inch exhaust, and CBS Racing custom wiring harness. It produced 426 hp and 558 Nm of torque on 98 octane fuel and MaxxECU Race ECU. A R154 manual transmission with a HKS twin-disc clutch sends power through a factory driveshaft to a welded factory differential. CBS Racing also installed a FAT angle kit with D2 adjustable coilovers.

Source: CBS Racing