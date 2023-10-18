Citroën C2 with a VR5

The Citroën C2 VTS originally came with a 1.6 L TU5 JP4S inline-four making 123 hp. The owner @Citroenc2vr5 swapped that for a 2.3 L VR5 (AQN) making 170 hp. The VR5 uses a Mk4 Golf radiator and custom 2.25-inch exhaust. It is paired with a 02J five-speed manual transmission supported by a custom mount. The little car rides on coilovers and 205 GTI 15-inch wheels with Nankang Ns2rs 205/50 tires covering Brembo disc brakes. On the inside there are Sparco seats with Esparco 4-point harnesses, Perspex windows, and a Motamech steering wheel. The car is for sale on eBay.co.uk located in Neston, UK.

Source: eBay.co.uk via CarThrottle