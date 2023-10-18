1987 Jaguar XJ6 with a BMW M60 V8

Shaun Barnes built his 1987 Jaguar XJ6 Series 3 at his co-owned company Keltec Performance in Leeds, England. Shaun swapped the factory 5.3 L V12 for a 4.0 L BMW M60B40 V8. The motor runs a custom exhaust fabricated by Keltec Performance and pairs with a five-speed manual transmission. The sedan runs on an air suspension with Aston Martin DB7 V12 Vantage brakes. On the outside Shaun installed modified X308 bumpers and covered everything in JLR Carpathian Grey paint. Listen to him explain how he built the car to Hand Built Cars.

Source: Keltec Performance and Hand Built Cars