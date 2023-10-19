1979 Porsche 911 with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

Patrick Motorsports transformed this 1979 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo into a 1972 911 RSR IROC street car. The car originally came with a turbocharged 3.3 L flat-six. It is now powered by a naturally aspirated 3.6 L flat-six from a 1997 993 Carrera. Patrick Motorsports increased the displacement to 3.8 liters and installed billet sport camshafts and their stainless steel headers. Power is sent to the wheels by a 915 five-speed manual transaxle. It features a limited-slip differential, Centerforce clutch, and billet 225 mm flywheel. On the inside they installed a set of custom upholstered Recaro seats with Schroth Racing harnesses.

Source: Patrick Motorsports (project page)