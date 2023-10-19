VW 1303 with a 2.7 L Type 4 Flat-Four

Memminger built this Volkswagen Cabrio 1303 at their company in Germany. The classic is powered by a 2716 cc Type 4 flat-four producing 175 hp and 260 Nm (191 lb-ft) of torque. Memminger built the motor with a forged crankshaft, H-beam rods, aluminum Nikasil cylinders, dry sump system, and stainless exhaust. It is paired to a four-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on a KW suspension with four-wheel disc brakes and Fuchs-style aluminum wheels (16×6, 16×7). The interior features Recaro seats and dash covered in brown leather and accented by a carbon fiber strip.

Source: Feine-Cabrios