Nissan Patrol with a BMW M57 Diesel I6

This Nissan Patrol Y61 visited IOD Performance in Poland for a motor swap. Under the hood they installed a 3.0 L BMW M57 diesel inline-six. IOD Performance rebuilt the engine with new bearings, rings, gaskets, and seals. They also installed a GTB turbocharger, top-mount intercooler, and custom stainless steel exhaust. The M57 motor makes 272 hp and 639 Nm (471 lb-ft) of torque tuned by Boost Factory. Behind the motor is an 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter and a transmission controller by TurboLamik. IOD Performance made a custom adapter to connect the 8HP to the factory Nissan transfer case.

Source: IOD Performance FB page via PMC Motorsport FB page