BMW E30 with a 500+ hp Turbo 13B Two-Rotor

This BMW 318i E30 arrived at PAC Performance for a powerful rotary engine. The company swapped the factory 1.8 L M40 inline-four for their turbocharged 1.3 L 13B FD Street two-rotor. It features a new rotor housings, street bridgeport, Garrett G42 turbocharger, 2000 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, and 4-inch intercooler. The motor is capable of 500+ whp on a Motec M130 ECU. Sending all that power to the rear wheels is handled by a Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission with a twin-plate clutch and a BMW M3 independent differential. The car still retains the factory brakes behind a set of BBS wheels.

Source: PAC Performance (project page)