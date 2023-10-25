Ferrari F355 with a Turbo Honda K20

This Ferrari F355 Spider originally came with a 3.5 L F129 B/C V8 making 375 hp. It is now powered by a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four built by Ramey Racing. The motor features a sleeved block, Ramey Racing SFWD diamond pistons, Manley Turbo Tuff rods, Ferrea valvetrain, Prayoonto Stage 2 camshafts, and Precision 7275 turbocharger. Fuel is fed by 1650 cc primary injectors and 2150 cc secondary injectors. The motor made 1030 hp on E85 fuel tuned by Alfredo Morales at Derf Tuned on an AEM Infinity ECU. It is paired to a Quaife sequential transmission with a triple-disc clutch. The video below shows a dyno session with the previous K20 engine using a Precision 6879 turbocharger. At that time it made 805 hp on E85 fuel.

Source: Derf Tuned