Lexus IS300 with a 2JZ-GTE

This 2005 Lexus IS300 rolled into National Speed with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six from a Toyota Aristo. The owner tasked the company with swapping the transmission and upgrading the fuel system. National Speed installed a Grannas Racing “GR700” T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RXT twin-disc clutch behind the 2JZ thanks to a Quicktime bellhousing. A Driveshaft Shop driveshaft sends power to the rear end. On the 2JZ-GTE they installed a drive-by-wire throttle using a VQ35DE throttle body, GReddy RS exhaust, and converted to coil-on-plug ignition. After that they installed a set of ID1300x injectors fed by two Walbro 485 pumps controlled by an Infinity 506 ECU. On National Speed’s dyno the motor with a stock bottom-end produced 686 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 33 psi of boost and E85 fuel.

Source: National Speed Inc