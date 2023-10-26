1983 Audi Quattro with a Twin-Turbo V6

This 1983 Audi Quattro originally came with an inline-five. However Wolf Auto Repair in Las Vegas, Nevada swapped a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 from a 2001 Audi A6. The motor features RS4-spec turbochargers and injectors, custom intercoolers, custom exhaust, and standalone ECU. Behind the motor is a six-speed manual transmission also from a 2001 Audi A6 paired with a limited-slip rear differential. The suspension features adjustable coilovers, Koni shocks, and Porsche Brembo calipers with Audi A8 rotors in front. A set of Nitto NT05 tires (235/40) are held by TSW 17-inch wheels. On the inside the owner installed Corbeau LG1 seats with Schroth four-point harnesses, Momo steering wheel, and Intellitronix digital display. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Seattle, Washington.

Source: Bring a Trailer and photos by Derick Yan