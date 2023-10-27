Mazda RX-8 with a Supercharged LSx V8

Brent Coles sent his Mazda RX-8 roller to the talented builders at Spot On Performance in Slacks Creek, QLD, Australia for a big transformation. In the engine bay they installed a built LSx V8 with a LSA supercharger producing 850 hp (634 kW) to the hubs. Behind that is a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission sending power to a full-floating 9-inch rear end. Spot On Performance fabricated a custom rear suspension and chassis to help the supercharged power reach the ground. Watch the dyno run below or view more progress photos in the build album.

Source: Spot On Performance FB page and Joe’s Diner