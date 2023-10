A reader shared this unique project for sale in Poland. From what we could understand from the description using Google Translate, the builder widened a Fiat 125p body and installed it over a 2012 Dodge Ram chassis. It still retains the 5.7 L Hemi V8 making approximately 390 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is an automatic transmission and 4WD drivetrain. The car rides on an air suspension and 20-inch wheels.

Source: olx.pl via Piotr