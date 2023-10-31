2024 Tacoma with a Twin-Turbo 3.4 L V6

Toyota unveiled their 2024 Tacoma X-Runner concept at SEMA 2023. The project was created by Exterior Chief Designer Adam Rabinowitz at Calty Design Studio along with builders Maurice Russell, Alex Boraggina, David Ferris, Bryan Tank, and Gary Limron.

At the heart of the project is a twin-turbo 3.4 L V35A-FTS V6 from a Toyota Tundra. The motor produces 421 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It features a custom side-exhaust and runs on a TRD Peformance ECU that will be available to the public in Spring-2024. Behind that is a AWR10L65 “ECTi Direct Shift” 10-speed automatic transmission and modified Tundra rear axle with a electric locking differential and 4.30 ratio.

The truck rides on a strengthened chassis with a Tundra air suspension. It features custom upper and lower control arms and Bilstein 2.5-inch remote reservoirs. The team also upgraded the braking using Tundra 13.9-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in front and 13.6-inch rotors with two-piston calipers in back.

On the outside they installed custom body panels coated in Speedway Blue pain accented by a pair of Tacoma XB LED headlights. The hood features a functional scoop and ducting. The finishing touch are a set of Michelin 285/45 tires mounted on Lacks Enterprises custom carbon fiber wheels with forged aluminum centers (21×9.5).

Source: Toyota media