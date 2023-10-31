2000 Ford F-150 with a Turbo 2JZ

Hoonigan built this 2000 Ford F-150 as a tribute to Fast and the Furious on their channel. In the engine bay they swapped a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six capable of 628 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. The motor features Garrett G30-770 turbocharger, GReddy intake manifold, and Haltech Elite 2000 ECU. The motor is paired to a T56 six-speed manual transmission using a Grannas Racing adapter kit. A custom driveshaft sends power to a Currie rear end. The truck was lowered using a Belltech c-nothed, Viking front coilovers, and Belltech rear shocks. A set of Baer Exreme 6S brakes are covered by Volk Racing TE37 19-inch wheels. The truck was listed on Bring a Trailer and Cars & Bids.

Source: Cars & Bids