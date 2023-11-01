Nissan Frontier with a 5.6 L VK56 V8

Forsberg Racing built the NISMO Off Road Frontier V8 concept at their company in California. In the engine bay they swapped a 5.6 L VK56VD V8 from a second-generation Nissan Titan. These produce around 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque in factory spec. This particular V8 is producing slightly more thanks to a NISMO cold air intake and exhaust. Forsberg Racing also swapped the Titan’s Jatco JR913E nine-speed automatic transmission and solid rear axle. The front suspension features Bilstein coilovers, custom upper control arms, and Titan lower control arms, front spindles, and hubs. The rear suspension uses Bilstein remote reservoir shocks with custom rear leaf springs. A set of NISMO Axis 18×9-inch wheels hold Mud terrain 295/70 tires. On the outside they installed a NISMO front bumper and custom carbon fiber fenders, hood, and bedsides.

Source: Nissan media