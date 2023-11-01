Mazda RX-7 with a Twin-Turbo LS6 V8

This 1993 Mazda RX-7 left the factory with a twin-turbo 13B two-rotor but is now powered by a twin-turbo LS6 V8. The V8 motor features a Texas Speed Performance 200r camshaft, Precision Race Components Stage 2.5 ported heads, Jesel rockers, custom exhaust, and Holley Terminator X ECU. Boost is provided by two BorgWarner S200SX turbochargers with Tial MVR44 wastegates. Behind the V8 sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RXT twin-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential, 3.08 ratio, and Driveshaft Shop axles. On the outside you find a Shine Auto front lip, carbon fiber side skirt extensions, Top Secret diffuser, and Big Country Labs carbon fiber wing. The car is for sale at RP Exotics.

Source: RP Exotics via eBay