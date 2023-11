The third-generation Corvette was offered with several engine options. However this 1978 Corvette for sale on Facebook Marketplace has a very different power plant. This Corvette is powered by a Ford flathead V8. It features aluminum heads and Three-Deuce intake manifold with three Stromberg 97 carburetors. Behind the motor is a T5 five-speed manual transmission sending power to a 10-bolt rear end.

Source: Facebook Marketplace