BMW Z4 GT3 with a Supercharged Mercedes M120 V12

Sam Morris built this BMW Z4 GT3 at his company at Gooichi Motors in Loxahachee, Florida. The project started with a Z4 GT3 race car imported from Europe. In the engine bay Sam installed his Stage 3 Mercedes M120 V12 motor. It features upgraded pistons and rods, ported heads, 5-stage dry sump, and custom 6-into-1 exhaust headers fabricated by Celeritech. Sam believes the motor can make 1,500 hp thanks a Procharger F1x supercharger and Haltech Nexus R5 ECU. The V12 is paired to a HGT sequential transmission and Tilton twin-disc clutch. The car rides on Fifteen52 centerlug wheels covering Wilwood Racing six-piston brakes.

Source: Larry Chen and @gooichimotors